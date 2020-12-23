Dubai: The Royal Saudi Navy formally inducted the multi-mission combat naval helicopters (MH-60R) in its fleet during a ceremony on Wednesday.
The event was presided over Lieutenant General Fahd Abdullah Al Ghufaili, commander of the naval forces.
The ceremony was also attended by Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet.
During the inauguration ceremony, Lt. Gen. Al Ghufaili expressed the naval forces' pride to have anti-submarine helicopters in its arsenal.
He said the induction is in line with the strategic objectives of the future vision of the Ministry of Defence, which has the support of King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and his Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
Lt. Gen. Al Ghufaili added: “This type of aircraft possesses the latest technologies and has the capability to perform anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions and can work in various weather conditions.
The copters will enhance the capabilities of the Saudi naval forces in facing all challenges and threats in the region and will raise the readiness of the naval forces to reinforce the maritime security to defend the Kingdom's maritime interests, he added.