Dubai: The UAE is looking forward to a successful summit in Riyadh that paves the way for a new stage of the GCC dialogue, said Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.
He reiterated the UAE’s trust and optimism in the way Saudi Arabia is handling the dossier of GCC dialogue.
The way Saudi Arabia is managing this dossier is trustworthy and optimistic. From Riyadh, the capital of the Gulf decision, we will take steps to strengthening the GCC dialogue towards the future.”