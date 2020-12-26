Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday received Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
During the meeting, Al Hajraf handed Sheikh Mohammed a letter to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan from King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. The letter includes an invitation to Sheikh Khalifa to participate in the GCC summit scheduled to be held on January 5 in Riyadh.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, attended the meeting.