Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee on Saturday announced the establishment of 18 drive-through DPI testing stations on Al Faya Road before Ghantoot.
The committee has also approved plans to open new lanes at the entry points between Dubai and Abu Dhabi as part of efforts to enhance the flow of entry into the emirate and help regulate traffic.
The new Al Faya centre now provides 18 new 24-hour DPI testing stations on both sides of the Road, in Seih Sheib area, to ease entry into Abu Dhabi
The new stations add to the network of testing centers in Abu Dhabi and other emirates that meet the screening needs of all visitors entering the emirate within 72 hours of receiving a negative test result.