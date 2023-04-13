Dubai: Rinza, an India expat in Qatar has won Dh1 million the latest Mahzooz draw.
The long-time resident of Qatar, becomes the fifth guaranteed millionaire of the draw. Rinza, a 41-year-old mother, was surprised when she received an email from Mahzooz informing her of her win. “I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked and spellbound when I was checking my Mahzooz account while speaking with the Mahzooz team on the phone,” she said.
Rinza has been living in Qatar with her husband and two children for the past 18 years. Her initial objective with her winnings is to use it for the education of her children, stating that she has won the money at an ideal time because her eldest daughter is preparing to attend university, thus this money would be put to good use.
Elated mother
The elated mother discovered Mahzooz while scrolling through social media channels and chose to participate in it over a year ago with the specific goal of contributing to a humanitarian cause and winning was not one of her goals.
Rinza is pleased that she won the raffle draw when she least anticipated it. “I’ve never won a single draw in my life, and I have always believed I would never win.”