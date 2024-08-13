The annual event to commemorate the Indian Independence Day, which falls on August 15, was held in association with FOI Events, the mission said. .

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi also conducted an Indian art workshop in the run up to the Independence Day. Master classes by renowned traditional Indian artists were also held. The best works of the participants would be showcased at the official Independence Day celebrations to be held on Thursday, the Embassy said.

Official ceremonies

The missions will host the official flag hoisting ceremonies on the actual day of the occasion on August 15, which falls on Thursday.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir will hoist the Indian national flag at the Embassy at 7.30am.

Meanwhile, the official celebration in Dubai will begin with the Consul General of India Satish Kumar Sivan unfurling the tricolour at the Indian Consulate at 7am.

Both of them will read out excerpts from the Independence Day address to the nation by Indian President Droupadi Murmu. This will be followed by cultural programmes at both missions.

The Embassy will also hold a tree plantation ceremony.

The missions have invited Indian expats to attend the ceremonies.

Various Indian community groups will also hold celebrations to commemorate the nation’s independence from the nearly 200-year-long British rule in 1947.