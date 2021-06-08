Charavattayi Krishnan Becks Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: An Indian driver, who was facing capital punishment in the UAE, is walking free today, almost nine years after he was convicted for running over a Sudanese boy in September 2012.

The release of Charavattayi Krishnan Becks, 45, came after M.A. Yusuffali, chairman of Lulu Group, paid Dh500,000 in blood money to the victim’s family.

M.A. Yusuffali, chairman of Lulu Group, paid Dh500,000 in blood money to the victim’s family. Image Credit: Gulf News

Set to fly to his hometown in Kerala on Tuesday night, Becks reportedly termed his release a “rebirth.”

Becks had been languishing in jail after the UAE Supreme Court found him guilty of killing the eight-year-old boy after he recklessly drove and rammed his car into a group of children.

Ever since his family got to know that he was sentenced to death by a firing squad, they had been trying for Becks’ release without any success.

The victim’s family had gone back and settled in Sudan and did not wish to entertain any discussion on offering him pardon by accepting the blood money of Dh200,000.

Family of Becks: (From left): Mother Chandrika, wife Veena, son Adwaith, brother Binson

When all their efforts to secure Becks’ release failed, Becks’ family sought help from Yusuffali, the Lulu Group said in a statement.

Considering the case of Becks on humanitarian grounds, Yusuffali agreed to mediate with the victim’s family.

He had also flown them down from Sudan to Abu Dhabi for a month and held extensive discussions to secure pardon for Becks by offering higher diya money.

Eventually, in January this year, the victim’s family agreed to pardon Becks and Yusuffali paid Dh500,000 as compensation in the court to secure his early release.

All legal procedures related to his release from the judiciary, jail authorities and the Indian Embassy had been completed and Becks was scheduled to fly home on Tuesday night, said V.Nandakumar, director of Marketing and Communications at Lulu.

Family grateful

Talking to the Indian embassy officials in Al Wathba jail in Abu Dhabi before his release, a highly emotional Becks reportedly thanked Yusuffali profusely and said: “It is a rebirth for me as I had lost all hope of seeing the outside world, let alone a free life.”

In a video message, Becks’ family members also expressed their gratitude to the business tycoon for his magnanimity.

“We can never forget this great help from Lulu,” said Becks’ brother Binson.

Krishnan’s wife Veena said everyone gave her hope that her husband could be saved from death penalty with the support of Yusuffali. The couple has a son, who has not seen his father since he was four.

Krishnan’s mother Chandrika was in tears. “We were devastated when we heard about the accident. Back then, we had no clue as to how to save my son. The amount [of blood money] was beyond what we could even imagine.”

“I am at a loss for words to thank Yusuffali. It was only when he got involved that I got some peace of mind. He is a God-like person for us now. I can only say that we will be indebted to him till death,” she added.