The UAE secured an emphatic 3-1 win against Thailand in Group G of the combined Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup and China 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on Monday night.
Caio Canedo grabbed an early opener for the UAE on 14 minutes.
Shortly after the half-hour mark, Fabio Lima doubled the tally with a near-post header.
Thailand struck back 10 minutes into the second half, as Mueanta turned and fired past Ali Khaseif to make it 2-1.
Substitute Mohammad Juma added the UAE’s third late into injury time, when he pounced on a pass inside the area, firing into the bottom corner.
While Ali Mabkhout was not on the scoresheet, he caused Thailand all sorts of problems with his relentless bursts of pace.
The win puts the UAE clear in second in Group G on 12 points, two behind leaders Vietnam, with Thailand in third place on nine points.
The UAE — again at Zabeel Stadium — play bottom side Indonesia as Vietnam take on Malaysia at Al Maktoum Stadium on June 11. All Group G qualifiers are taking place in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thailand have to wait until June 15 to meet Malaysia, when the UAE clash with Vietnam.
