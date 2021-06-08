1 of 11
Get those friendship bracelets out and tag your best buddy; it is the National Best Friend Day. While the occasion is usually marked on June 8 in America, that’s no reason to not get into the spirit of the thing. To start you off in the right direction, here’s a look at some thick-as-thieves pals from Hollywood. Happy stargazing.
Image Credit: Insta/ taylorswift and drewbarrymore
‘Lose you to Love Me’ singer Selena Gomez and ‘Friends’ alumina Jennifer Aniston have been buds for years. "We've known each other for years," Aniston said to Gomez while guest-hosting ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ in January 2020. "You've been to my house. We've had pizza. Girl after my own heart, do we love a pizza or what? We love a pizza." "Yes, we do," Gomez said.
Image Credit: Insta/selenagomez/jenniferaniston
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. This bromance began when they were kids and grew ever stronger as they worked on movies such as ‘Good Will Hunting’. They are such good friends that they reportedly even take family vacations together.
Image Credit: AP
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire go to the Lakers games together and have mad respect for one another. In 2013, the duo worked on ‘The Great Gatsby’. "The fact that I was forced to see one of my best friends every day was fantastic," said Maguire at the time.
Image Credit: Associated Press
Courtney Cox and Ed Sheeran just made a viral vireo where they recreated a dance routine from ‘Friends’. But it wasn’t like they met expressly for that purpose. The duo met when he stayed in her Malibu home recording album ‘X’. Sheeran even introduced Cox to the man who would become her fiancé Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol. These days however, this unlikely duo (Sheeran and Cox) is all about having fun; after the success of the viral video, they got Elton John involved in the next clip; a mangled version of ‘Tiny Dancer’ – a tribute to Lisa Kudrow’s ‘Friends’ character, Phoebe Buffay.
Image Credit: instagram.com/courteneycoxofficial/
‘Roar’ singer Katy Perry and ‘Twilight’ heartthrob Robert Pattinson have been friends for about a decade now; she reportedly helped him find closure when he broke up with Kristen Stewart.
Image Credit: Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock met off sets but when they worked on the rom-com ‘Proposal’ they became fast friends, going on to support each other through real life crises and becoming each other’s cheerleaders in real life.
Image Credit: AP
Kelly Osbourne and Miley Cyrus – well, how could they not be? These two met on the straight-to-DVD film ‘So Undercover’ and have been fast friends ever since. It’s…amazeballs.
Image Credit: Insta/mileycyrus
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift says actor Emma Stone is like "like a sister to me. She can predict my thoughts."
Image Credit: Instra/ emmastone and taylorswift's
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz have gotten along ever since their first movie together, the 2000 hit ‘Charlie's Angels’. And they’ve stayed friends, even hanging out with husbands in tow.
Image Credit: Insta/drewbarrymore
Beyoncé Knowles wants to be Gwyneth Paltrow? Apparently, that’s what she said in an interview to Harper's Bazaar UK. Paltrow meanwhile called her "the most talented human being on the planet."
Image Credit: Instagram/beyonce and gwynethpaltrow