Mamzar Beach walk in Dubai
Image Credit: Sabindas Kalirakath/Gulf News reader
The magical skylines from Dubai Creek
Image Credit: Noufal V/Gulf News reader
Beautiful view of Dubai Eye in Jumeirah Beach Residences
Image Credit: Anjali Mukhi/Gulf News reader
View at Jumeirah Beach Residences Dubai
Image Credit: Arjun Varier/Gulf News reader
Colourful reflections at Dubai Canal
Image Credit: Satendra Madhukar/Gulf News reader
Looking towards Dubai from Deira Islands
Image Credit: Syed Nabeel Ahmed/Gulf News reader
Beautiful evening view from Dubai Creek Harbour
Image Credit: Meraj Khan/Gulf News reader
Sunset at Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Image Credit: Fadi Abulaban/Gulf News reader
Walks along the shore at La Mer are very tranquil, and offer incredible views of Dubai skyline
Image Credit: Harsh Karthik/Gulf News reader
Sunset in Abu Dhabi corniche gives freshness to mind and soul
Image Credit: Chanda-Bhatia-Hirani/Gulf News reader
Sunset in Abu Dhabi corniche
Image Credit: Najla Koya/Gulf News reader
Cloudy morning at Buhaira Corniche Sharjah
Image Credit: Sachin Manoharan/Gulf News reader
It's relaxing at Sharjah Corniche
Image Credit: Aslam Bekal/Gulf Newsr reader
Cool breeze at Sharjah Corniche
Image Credit: Aslam Bekal/Gulf News reader
Beautiful view at Al Khan corniche Sharjah
Image Credit: Serena H/Gulf News reader
Sunset in Sharjah
Image Credit: Ali Nasser/Gulf News reader
Saturday fishing day in Fujairah
Image Credit: Philippe Deray/Gulf News reader
Let the sea set you free at Dibba Beach Fujairah
Image Credit: Shiladitya Sanyal/Gulf News reader
When you feel stuck, look at the sky. The clouds remind us that everything changes. Dibba Beach Fujairah
Image Credit: Shiladitya Sanyal/Gulf News reader
Travelling to Umm Al Quwain beach is a breeze
Image Credit: Syed Shameem K/Gulf News reader