Dubai: Indian expatriates in Dubai will now have a bigger and more spacious document attestation centre with large waiting rooms. This was announced by the Consulate General of India in Dubai.
At present, the services are being provided at the consulates’s outsourced service provider SG IVS Global Commercial Information Services in Room No 201 and 202, Business Atrium Building, Oudh Metha, Dubai. From February 15, the facility will be moved to a large and more spacious area in the same building on the first floor. The new Room Nos will be 102, 103 and 104.
Bigger and better
Elaborating on this, Sahil Agarwal, Vice-Consul at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, told Gulf News: “Right now, the IVS centre undertakes very important work related to power-of-attorney registration, registration of will, attestation of educational documents such as degrees and marriage certificates etc. It can process upto 500 different kinds of applications in a day. However, owing to lack of space, there is overcrowding at the building. The new facility will provide a more spacious hall, with large waiting areas and we are trying to further streamline the process.”
Contact details
The Consulate plans to announce this at an event to be held for the Indian diaspora on February 14. The change in premises will come into effect from February 15.
The working hours for SG IVS Global Commercial Information Services are as follows:
* Monday to Friday: 8am-1pm.
* Saturday: 8am-11pm.
Those seeking further clarifications on specific queries can contact the centre on 04-3579585 or call the Pravasi Bhartiya Sewa Kendra (PBSK) on its 24-hour helpine at 80046342. Expatriates can also send an email to pbsk.dubai@mena.gov.in, or attestation.dubai@mea.gov.in or passport.dubai@mea.gov.in.