Dubai: Piyush Goyal, Indian Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, commemorated the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Consulate in Dubai today, along with Indian Ambassador Dr Pavan Kapoor and India’s Consul-General in Dubai, Dr Aman Puri.
"India and UAE complement each other on many business and industry front and there is a great potential for the two countries to collaborate in sectors such as IT, textiles, food processing, footwear, human resources and clean energy ,” said Goyal on the sidelines of the commemoration of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Goyal, who has been in the UAE for the inauguration of the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, is also involved in a spate of highlevel government, business and industry meetings for exploring investments and business collaboration potential between the UAE and India.
At the Indian Consulate in Dubai, Goyal offered a special khadi and cottage industries-made thread garland to the bronze statue to the father of the Indian Nation.
“Mahatma Gandhi continues to inspire generations of people in India and the world and has a profound philosophical, spiritual and emotional connect with the world. We have adopted his fundamental principles of cleanliness and service to the poor.”
Talking about potential for business collaborations with the UAE, Goyal made a special mention of the health-care sector. “UAE needs health-care experts. We can provide that as well as affordable medicines and medical devices and equipment. We saw during the pandemic that many Indian expatriates from the UAE sought long-term care in India. We are looking at cooperation to bring world-class health-care facilities from India at affordable costs for both UAE nationals and expatriates.”