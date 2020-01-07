Body to be repatriated on return flight booked for his birthday

Dubai: A dream holiday to the UAE ended in tragedy for an Indian man who died of cardiac failure on Sunday.

In an ironic twist of fate, the body of Nem Chand Jain will be flown home on the return flight he had booked for his 62nd birthday on Wednesday.

Jain, a grandfather of four and a businessman from the north Indian state of Punjab, and his wife, Rosy, came to Dubai on January 2 as part of a group of 18 members from the Jain community from different parts of India, said Sunil Jain, who organised the trip.

“His wife’s two sisters and their husbands are also part of the group,” Sunil Jain told Gulf News on Tuesday.

He said Nem Chand complained of uneasiness on Sunday afternoon when he was swimming in a pool at a Dubai hotel where the group stayed.

“He came out of the pool saying he felt tired and uneasy. His wife urged him to go along with her to the room and have some tea. But he couldn’t go up. Before reaching the stairs, he collapsed.”

He said the lifeguard at the pool performed CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

“The ambulance also reached in 10-15 minutes. Though they tried to save him, they couldn’t.”

He said the group, including three children, was in a state of shock.

“This was Nem Chand’s first trip abroad. He was very excited about it. He loved Dubai and wanted to settle down here.”