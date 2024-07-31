Dubai: Do you have a friend or relative who wishes to live in the UAE, but is employed abroad?

The UAE is offering a ‘virtual work residency’ visa that allows foreigners to live and work in the country for up to a year without needing a sponsor. The period of stay, during which the applicant can sponsor his family, can be renewed.

According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), to qualify for the visa, you must work for a company outside the UAE remotely and earn at least $3,500 or its equivalent per month.

Besides foreign remote workers, the visa can be utilised by entrepreneurs and start-ups who meet the eligibility criteria.

How to apply

The visa can be applied online using the UAE Pass, or through Amer centres.

Documents like passport, photo, proof of employment and income, and health insurance have to be uploaded. The application can be submitted through the ICP website, its smart services system or app. The applicant is not required to be present in the UAE to get the visa issued. Once the visa is issued, the applicant can enter the country within 60 days.

The total cost of the visa is Dh350 including: Dh100 issuance fee, Dh100 application fee, Dh100 smart services fee and Dh50 authority and e-services fee.

If an application is incomplete, it will be returned — and rejected if it is not submitted within 30 days. The application will be cancelled if it is returned three times.

If your application is rejected, only the visa issuance fee will be refunded. You can get this refund by credit card within six months.

A foreign remote employee is given a residence visa without employment, which entitles him to remain in the country for 60 days from the date of entry until the end of the requirements for granting residence.

Documents needed