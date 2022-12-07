Single-use Plastic Policy

The SMS messages are designed to raise awareness about EAD’s Single-use Plastic Policy, which was launched in March 2020, and encourage individuals to join the Mission to Zero campaign that focuses a switch to sustainable alternatives.

Those receiving the messages will be directed to EAD’s web pages that are dedicated to the policy, and users will also be able to access educational toolkits. The SMS campaign will also provide tips on how to eliminate single use products and encourage the community to return bottles for recycling purposes.

“SMS marketing is great way to increase awareness, and by implementing effective SMS messaging to mobile devices, we can attract and engage with consumers. In general, users check their text messages multiple times a day, therefore our cause can be conveyed heavily through consistent messaging,” said Ahmed Baharoon, executive director of environment information and science outreach management at the EAD.

“Personal, consistent, and reliable messages are also known to foster trust and loyalty. When people are loyal and engaged with an idea, they are more likely to recommend it to others, thus expanding awareness for the cause. This is our goal with our SMS campaign which is dedicated to enlightening the community about the benefits of switching from single-use plastic to reusable alternatives. We will be sending an SMS every two weeks and there will be a total of over two million messages for the public, spanning a period of two months,” he added.

Mission to Zero