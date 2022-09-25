Abu Dhabi: The courts of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) have achieved high case disposal rates and significantly increased judicial productivity, with some 7,000 judgments rendered during the month of August.
The figure reflects an average of 346 decisions per official working day, or 45 judgments per working hour, at the pace of two hearings on average for the courts to adjudicate each case over a period of only 52 days from the date of registration of the matter to the delivery of the judgment.
Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of ADJD, said the high rates of various judicial and legal indicators at the Judicial Department reflect the extensive work being done to provide quality services, in line with the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to establish a developed judicial system that supports the economy of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Digital drive
“The Judicial Department has adopted advanced technical systems to follow up cases in all courts, based on modern technology and artificial intelligence, which also helps in providing accurate statistics and clear indicators of judicial processes starting from the registration of the case until its adjudication, in line with our strategic priorities to ensure sustainability and business continuity in a forward-looking perspective,” Al Abri added.
According to the monthly e-report that analyses the judicial decisions delivered by the civil courts in Abu Dhabi, 8,330 hearings were held remotely via video-conference during August, at a rate of 416 hearings per day or 52 hearings per working hour. Also, 4,923 first instance decisions, 1,077 court orders, 822 appeal court decisions and 140 cassation decisions were rendered.
In addition, the total number of court decisions handed down by the courts of the Judicial Department from January until the end of August reached around 44,000 judgments, of which 36,000 were pronounced by the courts of first instance, 6,000 by the courts of appeal and 1,700 by the Court of Cassation, excluding criminal cases.