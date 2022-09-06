Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has achieved a record surge in total notarisation and authentication transactions carried out on a monthly basis, reaching 13,000 notarisation operations in August.
This indicates a rate of 650 applications per day during official working days, or around 90 operations per working hour, in addition to 11,000 authentication transactions at a rate of 550 applications per day, during the month of August, which represents a significant rise compared to previous months.
Digital drive
Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, said that the achievement is the result of the digital transformation efforts initiated at the Judicial Department, and the availability of multiple electronic options for submitting and completing transactions remotely, in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to enhance the competitiveness of the emirate of Abu Dhabi in business and investment.
Easy access
The leading-edge services provided by the department through the Smart Notary Public allow court users to submit their applications to the notary public via their smartphones, and to complete the procedures through video conferencing, without the need to appear in person, in addition to the possibility of receiving the required service in record time through the ADJD application, Al Abri added.
Multiple means
The variety of channels made available to apply for Notary Public and Authentication services, whether through the official website of the Judicial Department, its app or the authorised typing offices, has greatly contributed to the ease of access to the services and the completion of all procedures, especially in light of the interconnection with the integrated governmental system (Abu Dhabi Connect), which provides the ability to obtain data and documents without the need to request them from the applicants, as well as to instantly access the authenticated transaction.