Abu Dhabi: The number of electronically filed applications and completed remotely before Abu Dhabi courts during the first quarter of this year reached 150,507.
Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) the use of artificial intelligence backed smart and fast services in the department.
Additionally, 25,222 requests were completed during the same period by the Public Prosecution and 24,643 handled by the Notary Public, Al Abri said.
The statistics also showed that during the first three months of this year, 16,687 hearings were held by videoconference, following the switch to 100 per cent remote litigation in the courts of Abu Dhabi, while the ‘Inquire’ platform for answering customers’ questions received 10,227 queries.
Al Abri said ADJD has provided court users with various advanced options to complete their transactions in an easy and simplified manner, in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.
Strategic plan
The Undersecretary of the ADJD added that the department’s 2021-2023 Strategic Plan aims, among its priorities, to ensure customer happiness by delivering smart and innovative judicial and legal services, and for this reason, the epartment focuses, in its programmes, plans and projects, on delivering services at the level of the best international standards provided in the judicial and legal sector, taking advantage of the technical development and the use of the latest technological means.