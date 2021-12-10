Abu Dhabi: Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), stressed the commitment of the Judicial Department to intensify efforts for the protection of human rights, in accordance with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to support the UAE’s efforts in protecting human rights through a pioneering judicial system that secures accomplished justice.
Facilitating access to justice is one of the fundamental criteria for ensuring human rights, which are guaranteed by UAE legislation and laws to preserve and maintain all rights under the rule of law, Al Abri added. ADJD was keen to ensure ease of full access to services through qualitative initiatives that allow the completion of all legal procedures and the carrying out of legal processes remotely through easy and simplified steps, he said.
The Judicial Department provided legal assistance to 46,038 persons from January-November 2021, offering impartial legal advise and guidance to court users free of charge, regardless of whether they were claimants or defendants, offering legal aid to litigants, including by appointing lawyers for those who could not afford the services of a counsel, and meeting the costs of notification by publication as required by certain judgements, in accordance with specified standards without discrimination in terms of gender, race or faith.
The statistics released by the Judicial Department for the period January November 2021 show that Abu Dhabi courts provided interpretation services during hearings for non-Arabic speaking defendants and other court users of various nationalities. Up to 52,373 interpretations were done.
In addition, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy implemented its plan of training programmes in the field of human rights by delivering 112 lectures and training workshops attended by 1,338 participants.