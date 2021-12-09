Stock Sharjah skyline
Sharjah skyline. Photo : Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: The emirate of Sharjah is switching to a four-day work system with a three-day weekend, including Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The decision was approved by the Sharjah Executive Council in line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The changes made to the weekend and work system came after an extensive study with an aim to correspond with the UAE vision aiming at enhancing its competitiveness in various sectors in a manner that support the business environment and economy.

The four working days will be from Monday to Thursday and working hours will be from 7:30am to 3:30 pm.