Sharjah: The emirate of Sharjah is switching to a four-day work system with a three-day weekend, including Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The decision was approved by the Sharjah Executive Council in line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The changes made to the weekend and work system came after an extensive study with an aim to correspond with the UAE vision aiming at enhancing its competitiveness in various sectors in a manner that support the business environment and economy.
Read more
- Ras Al Khaimah adopts UAE’s new workweek in local government departments
- New UAE weekend a morale booster, say HR professionals, employers and staff
- UAE weekend change: Will UAE private sector go for new work week?
- UAE weekend change: Abu Dhabi private schools' working week to change
- Fujairah Government to adopt Saturday and Sunday as official weekend
- Explained: How a shorter work week can benefit an economy and your finances
- New UAE weekend: Students anticipate more rest, extracurricular activities
The four working days will be from Monday to Thursday and working hours will be from 7:30am to 3:30 pm.