Dubai: Private schools in Abu Dhabi will also follow the newly announced working week schedule, The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi (ADEK) said on Tuesday.
ADEK has instructed all principals of private schools to change the weekly work system according to the new one approved for the federal government entities.
Accordingly, working days for schools will be from Monday to Thursday, in addition to a half working day on Friday from 7.30am 12.00pm starting from January 1, 2022. Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday will form the new weekend.