Umm Al Quwain: The government of Umm Al Quwain has adopted the new weekly workdays system. The working days are from Monday to Thursday and half a working day on Friday.
Starting January 1, public sector entities in Umm Al Quwain will be following a four-and-a-half day working week. Saturday and Sunday will be the new off days, while Friday will be a half-day.
UAE announced on Tuesday that it will transition to a four-and-a half-day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday forming the new weekend. All Federal government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022.
The working week will start on Monday and end by Friday afternoon. The working hours for federal employees are set to be from 7.30am to 3.30pm, with 8.5 working hours per day. On Friday, employees will work for 4.5 hours.
The authorities added that with this move, the UAE has become the first nation in the world to introduce a national working week shorter than the global five-day week.