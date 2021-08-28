Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), approved ADJD’s new Strategic Plan for 2021-2023, which constitutes a starting point in the process of developing the judicial work during the next phase, to achieve judicial leadership on a global scale, as part of an advanced and integrated system that spires to provide smart and innovative futuristic courts providing world-class services.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, the Undersecretary of ADJD, explained that the new Strategic Map is structured around four priorities aimed at ensuring sustainability and business continuity, with focus on customer happiness through the provision of smart and innovative legal and judicial services. This new system will also support judicial specialisation and ensure the quality for court decisions and Public Prosecution activities and strengthen ADJD’s participation and presence in the international judicial arena.

Keep pace with new local legislation

The first strategic priority is “supporting judicial specialisation and ensuring quality for court decisions and Public Prosecution activities”, Al Abri said. This aims to strengthen the competent courts and prosecutions and keep pace with new local legislation in such a manner so that it can support the aspirations of ADJD and the emirate of Abu Dhabi to raise global confidence in the emirate’s judicial system, which should ultimately have a positive impact on growth and investment.

Objectives based on geographical and digital spread

The second priority, according to Al Abri, aims to “ensure sustainability and business continuity by setting forward-looking objectives based on geographical and digital spread, which allows for various possibilities of access to the services of the Judicial Department, especially in the light of the current changes in the judicial procedures”.

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Image Credit: Supplied

‘Smart and innovative legal services’

Al Abri pointed out that the third priority will be to “ensure customer happiness by providing smart and innovative legal and judicial services”. This will be based on launching innovative programmes, plans and projects to provide services that are comparable to the best international services. This will offer multiple benefits by allowing access and receipt of applications via smart devices of court users.

Maintaining security and stability of society

The fourth priority will be to “strengthen ADJD’s participation and presence in the international judicial arena”, the undersecretary said. Its aim will be to consolidate ADJD’s role in cooperation with its partners in maintaining the security and stability of society — whether in terms of awareness, legislation or deterrence of crimes that affect the social structure, as well as working with its international partners and learning about the best judicial practices that should be adapted.