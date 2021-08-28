Dubai: On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day on Saturday, August 28, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.
In his tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said: “On Emirati Women’s Day, we congratulate the mother of the Emirates, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, may God protect her, for her efforts over decades ... and we congratulate the daughters of the Emirates for the achievements they have achieved and the building blocks they built ... and we congratulate the people of the Emirates on a more stable and cohesive society as we enter the new fiftieth.”
Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Executive Council, had given directions to name the main road that leads to Qasr Al Bahar and intersects with Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in honour of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Nahyan.
The directive came in recognition and appreciation of Her Highness’s role in supporting and empowering Emirati women in all aspects of life.