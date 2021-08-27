The directive comes in appreciation of Her Highness's role in empowering Emirati women

ABU DHABI: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Executive Council, has given directions to name the main road that leads to Qasr Al Bahar and intersects with Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in honour of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of Family Development Foundation and Mother of the Nation.

The directive comes in recognition and appreciation of Her Highness's role in supporting and empowering Emirati women in all aspects of life.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurated Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Street on Friday, in a ceremony coinciding with Emirati Women's Day and celebrating Her Highness' journey.

The ceremony, which was attended by a number of senior government representatives, highlighted projects launched by Sheikha Fatima to drive women advancement and included a short film on key initiatives she has led since the inception of the UAE.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the role played by Her Highness during the UAE's growth had enabled Emirati women to enhance their contribution to society.

Sheikh Khaled said that giving the name of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to the main street leading to Qasr Al Bahr and intersecting with Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street was a token of appreciation to the woman who was the best support for the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed. It is also in appreciation for all of her initiatives and projects that benefit women and children and helped Emirati women achieve prominent positions locally and internationally. This is in addition to Her Highness' support for many international projects that empower women.