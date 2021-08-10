1 of 6
The Bentley Mulsanne has been discontinued since last year, but if you could not lay your hands on one when it was on sale, here is your last chance to buy not one, but five! And that too the rare, coach-built stretch limo version.
These five cars were all hand-built by Mulliner in 2015, and shipped to the United Arab Emirates – but were never driven nor registered. Bentley Emirates has put all five examples up for sale with delivery anywhere in the world available.
The Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner gets a 1,000 mm stretch to the body, as well as a raised roof to provide an additional 79 mm of headroom in the rear, offering a passenger experience like no other.
The limousine is designed around a cabin with four passenger seats that provide equal comfort. Their arrangement, which was inspired by luxury private aviation, includes two rear-facing seats, allowing passengers to be seated face-to-face.
It features a custom heating, ventilation and air conditioning system designed and built by Bentley Mulliner specifically for the Mulsanne Grand Limousine. With two separate zones, it provides each of the four rear passengers control of their own micro-climates, without affecting the experience of the other three.
Among the many additional bespoke digital features, the limousines are equipped with an intercom system for communication with the driver. The interior division between the front seats and the rear features electrochromic ‘smart glass’, which, at the touch of a button, switches the entire panel from transparent to opaque, for complete privacy.
