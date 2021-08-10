1 of 13
An aerial view of Qasr Al Watan, Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, seen from Etihad Towers. Qasr Al Watan, or "Palace of the Nation", is an exquisitely crafted tribute to the region's Arabian heritage and artistry. It is considered a new monument to cultural knowledge and communication between peoples of the world.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Qasr Al Watan will give visitors a glimpse into the UAE’s rich cultural legacy and gain insights into the palace’s scientific, cultural and intellectual content.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Under one of the largest domes in the world, it’s impossible not to find yourself amazed among the glistening marble before walking through between massive pillars and under glimmering chandeliers that lead you into the depths of the palace through its vast corridors and golden doors.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Qasr Al Watan ‘Palace of the Nation’ is the current meeting place for the UAE Cabinet and Federal Supreme Council — the highest constitutional authority in the UAE — where official state visits and global leaders are hosted. It is part of the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi and is located at the end of Corniche Road in the capital, past Emirates Palace Hotel.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The opening of Qasr Al Watan to the public is also in line with the UAE’s ambition to become a knowledge-based economy as part of Vision 2021, which aims to put the UAE among the world’s best countries by its 50th anniversary in 2021.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
In the west wing of the Palace, they will learn about the formation of the UAE and its system of governance.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A collection of diplomatic gifts received from visiting heads of state and foreign dignitaries are also on display.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Visitors look at The ‘Power of Words’ Art Installation, designed by local artist Mattar Bin Lahej; this installation features interlaced words from an Arabic quote by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nayan that says, “Wealth is not money or oil, wealth lies in people, and it is worthless if not dedicated to serving the people.” at Qasr Al Watan.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
House of Knowledge at the East Wing of Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. Qasr Al Watan, located at the end of Abu Dhabi corniche next to Emirates Palace, is an enriching interactive journey in a contemporary setting that reveals and reflects on governance, knowledge, and craftsmanship.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Presidential Gifts exhibition is a grand display of artefacts exchanged during diplomatic engagements at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Qasr Al Watan Library is located within the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Presidential Banquet Hall at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News