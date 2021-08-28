His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, left today (Saturday) for Iraqi capital Baghdad to participate in the regional summit of Iraq's neighbouring countries (Baghdad Summit).
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was welcomed upon arrival at Baghdad International Airport by Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, and a group of Iraqi ministers and senior officials.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Salem Issa Qattam, UAE Ambassador to Iraq.
Iraq is seeking to establish itself as a mediator between Arab countries and Iran.
Baghdad has been brokering talks since April between regional heavyweights Riyadh and Tehran on mending ties severed in 2016.
Raisi, who took office last week, has said he sees “no obstacles” to restoring ties with Riyadh.