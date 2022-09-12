Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has processed 169,908 applications filed remotely in the courts, with a completion rate of 92 percent, during the first half of 2022.
The completion rate of cases pending before Abu Dhabi courts has reached 99 per cent, with 20,563 cases, in addition to holding 25,628 remote hearings via video conference.
The semi-annual report on the performance of the ADJD’s operations for 2022 showed that the number of cases handled by the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, Administrative and Rental Court totalled 5,630, while the Commercial Court recorded 2,400 cases.
The number of cases processed by the Labour Court reached 5,243, while judgment enforcement requests reached 107,447, at a completion rate of 98 percent.
Remote system
Youssef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Under-Secretary, said the high completion rates of judicial and legal processes, with the 100 percent implementation of the remote litigation system in Abu Dhabi courts, reflect the qualitative leap in the development of services and the improvement of institutional performance, in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Judicial Department, to implement best practices in the judicial system to support the endeavours of the Abu Dhabi government to achieve global leadership.
Al Abri stressed the commitment of the Judicial Department, within the context of the implementation of its new Strategic Plan 2021-2023, to ensure the sustainability and continuity of business in the various judicial procedures and processes while setting forward-looking goals, and leveraging modern technologies, allowing multiple options for court users to access the ADJD’s judicial and legal services.
Also, the statistical report stated that during the first six months of this year, the number of cases received by the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi amounted to 66,154 cases, while the number of orders issued in criminal matters was 19,993. During the same period, 37,206 referral orders were made, and 39,556 judgment enforcement procedures were completed. The Public Prosecution also handled 49,061 requests filed electronically and remotely conducted 6,182 investigations.
Regarding the notarial services of the Notary Public and Authentication Division, the statistics reported the completion of 44,958 transactions before the Notary Public and 41,893 authentication transactions via video conference.