Health regulators have increased quarantine period for some to prevent COVID-19 spread

The increase in the duration of the quarantine period in Abu Dhabi followed an official announcement that three variants of coronavirus have been detected in the UAE. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: In a bid to step up protective measures against COVID-19, authorities in Abu Dhabi readjusted the emirate’s home quarantine programme last week. In particular, the quarantine period for people who have come into contact with COVID-19 patients, as well as those who have returned from countries that are not on Abu Dhabi’s Green List, has been increased from five to seven days.

The increase in the duration of the quarantine period followed an official announcement that three variants of coronavirus have been detected in the UAE. While all three mutations of the original virus have been reported in many countries, the Delta variant is known to be particularly infectious.

Here is all you need to know about Abu Dhabi’s home quarantine rules, implemented by the Department of Health (DoH).

What is home quarantine?

Quarantining at home means staying at home and avoiding contact with others, if you have been exposed to an infectious disease — in this case, COVID-19. Quarantine helps slow the spread of infection across a population.

If you are eligible to enrol in Abu Dhabi’s home quarantine programme, you will be asked to stay at home for a specified period. Home quarantine compliance will be verified via an electronic tracker watch and any other application recommended by the concerned authorities, while your health will be monitored by the health-care providers.

Each person eligible for quarantine must get an initial PCR test done, as well as other follow-up tests, based on their condition and vaccination status.

Who is eligible?

In Abu Dhabi, the following categories of people are eligible for home quarantine:

— Travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi through any of its entry points (airports, seaports, land port).

— Travellers arriving from other emirates’ entry points (airports, seaports and land ports).

— Identified close contacts with a positive COVID-19 case.

NOTE: All residents aged between 18 to 69 years from the above groups are enrolled for home quarantine, and fitted with a tracker watch to ensure compliance. Those aged below 18 years and above 69 years are exempted from the tracker watch requirement, with the assurance of the parent or guardian regarding home quarantine compliance.

What are the latest changes to the quarantine period, and what is the PCR-test requirement?

The quarantine period in Abu Dhabi has increased for four of the six groups of people eligible for home quarantine. Here is the full list:

A seven-day quarantine is must for any vaccinated person who has come into contact with a COVID-positive person. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

‘I am vaccinated’

— and have come into contact with a COVID-19 patient: Seven-day quarantine (this has been increased from five days). Follow-up COVID-19 test on Day 6, tracker watch removal on Day 7, if follow-up test result is negative;

— and have returned from a country on the Green List: No quarantine required, and no tracker watch assigned. Follow-up COVID-19 test on Day 6;

— and have returned from a country not on the Green List: Seven-day quarantine (this has been increased from five days). Follow-up COVID-19 test on Day 6, tracker watch removal on Day 7, if follow-up test result is negative.

‘I am not vaccinated’

— and have come into contact with a COVID-19 patient: Twelve-day quarantine (this has been increased from ten days). Follow-up COVID-19 test on Day 11, tracker watch removal on Day 12, if follow-up test result is negative;

— and have returned from a country on the Green List: No quarantine required, and no tracker watch assigned. Follow-up COVID-19 test on Day 6 and Day 12;

— and have returned from a country not on the Green List: Twelve-day quarantine (this has been increased from ten days). Follow-up COVID-19 test on Day 11, tracker watch removal on Day 12, if follow-up test result is negative.

Testing under home quarantine:

— Follow-up COVID-19 PCR tests are free.

— Enrolled residents can go directly to designated centres on specified days without appointment, and without first asking for a movement permit.

Headache is one of the many symptoms of contracting COVID-19 infection. Image Credit: Shutterstock

COVID-19 symptoms to report:

— Headache

— Shortness of breath

— Fever

— Cough

— Sore throat

What should I do if I am enrolled under the Home Quarantine programme?

Authorities will consider a number of factors about your accommodation before approving home quarantine. According to Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), the DoH’s public health wing, these include:

— Access to educational material on home quarantine.

— Access to basic services such as water, electricity, garbage disposal, air conditioning, ventilation and entertainment.

— Medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases.

— Access to basic supplies such as food, clothing, laundry services and hygiene supplies.

— Access to communication devices and networks for monitoring by health workers, reporting symptoms, and accessing services and family support.

— Ability to reach health-care workers or ambulance personnel.

_ Availability of tools for medical examination and evaluation, such as a thermometer.

— A working phone number to report symptoms or access health authorities if necessary.

What are the precautions I should take while in quarantine?

Once you have been approved for home quarantine, adhere to the following guidelines:

— Go home immediately, using your own private car. Avoid the use of public transportation, including buses, taxis and trains if possible.

— Show up according to the designated follow-up testing schedule.

— Stay at home, except in cases of emergencies such as a fire or unless you develop symptoms of illness. If you get suddenly ill, you can proceed to the nearest hospital emergency unit.

— Do not take off the waterproof tracker watch. Also do not try to manipulate it, as you could be legally charged for any damage to the device.

— Keep the tracker watch charged at all times with 80 per cent or more power.

— Maintain hand hygiene and personal hygiene.

— Monitor yourself for symptoms. Check your temperature and record any changes.

— Get at least ten days’ supply of nonperishable food from the store, such as powdered milk, canned fruit and frozen vegetables. Ideally, you should order online and have the items delivered to your door. Another family can also purchase them for you.

— Ensure you have enough prescription drugs for at least ten days and adequate quantities of disposable tissues, napkins and gloves.

— Stay connected with your family and friends through phone and social media platforms for support.

— Allow your friends and family members to leave any necessities at your doorstep.

— Dispose of your trash in thick sealed bags. Keep the bags outside your door for collection by a family member or a friend, and recommend that he/she wears gloves and masks and disposes of the waste in sealed garbage containers.

— If you live with others who did not come into contact with any positive cases, ensure you are able to quarantine in a separate room with a separate toilet.

Even when in home quarantine, wearing a mask is a necessary condition to maintain health and hygiene standards, particularly for those who happen to share an apartment with others. Image Credit: Seyyed de la Llata/Gulf News Archives

— If you are sharing any facilities in the house, use a mask (discard appropriately), maintain physical distance of two metres and preferably ensure proper disinfection and thorough cleaning after each use.

— Do not share utensils and personal hygiene items with anyone else in the house. Use disposable items whenever possible.

— Your clothes, bed sheets, bath towels can be cleaned with regular laundry soap, water or in the washing machine at a temperature of 60-90 degrees Celsius, with common household cleaners, and dried well. If a family member is doing this, he/she must wear gloves and mask and discard them appropriately.

How to keep well during home quarantine

— Maintain a healthy lifestyle, including healthy nutrition, hydration, physical activity and rest.

— Take supplements to boost your immunity, including Vitamin D, Vitamin C and zinc as advised.

— Set a daily routine to get through the day and achieve some errands.

Countering boredom

It is important to counter boredom during home quarantine, otherwise it can cause stress and conflict. The ADPHC recommends the following steps:

— Arrange with your employer to work from home, if possible.

— Do not rely too heavily on the television and technology.

— Treat quarantine as an opportunity to do some of those things that you never usually have time for.

— Ask your child’s school to supply assignments, work sheets and homework by post or email if your child is also in quarantine.

Where to go for testing, removal of tracker watch

Abu Dhabi city:

Follow-up testing for those in home quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID-19 patient: Yellow Hall, COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre at Mina Zayed’s Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, as well as Mafraq Hospital and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Open every day of the week.

Follow-up testing for those in home quarantine after arriving from countries on the Green List: Seha Drive-through Screening Centres at Zayed Sport City, Al Bahia, Al Madina, Al Shamkha, Al Wathba, Al Manhal. Open Saturday to Thursday. Zayed Sport City, Al Shamkha and Al Manhal facilities also open on Friday. Other Seha screening centres also offer follow-up testing, but tests will cost Dh65 per person, and individual must first apply for movement permit.

Tracker watch removal: Purple Hall, COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre at Mina Zayed’s Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal. Open every day of the week.

In case of COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result: Outpatient Clinic at Al Mafraq Hospital. Open every day of the week.

Al Ain:

Follow-up testing for those in home quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID-19 patient: COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre at Al Ain Convention Centre, Al Khabaisi. Open every day of the week.

Follow-up testing for those in home quarantine after arriving from countries on the Green List: Seha Drive-through Screening Centres at Asharej, Al Amsoudi and Al Hili. Open Saturday to Thursday. Asharej facility also open on Friday.

Tracker watch removal: COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre at Al Ain Convention Centre, Al Khabaisi. Open every day of the week.

In case of COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result: COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre at Al Ain Convention Centre, Al Khabaisi. Open every day of the week.

Al Dhafra:

Follow-up testing for those in home quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID-19 patient: Seha facilities in Madinat Zayed, Liwa, Al Sila, Ghayathi, Al Marfa, Dalma. Open every day of the week.

Follow-up testing for those in home quarantine after arriving from countries on the Green List: Seha Drive-through Screening Centres at Madinat Zayed, Ghayathi, Al Marfa. Open every day of the week. Screening centre at Al Sila, Liwa, Delma, open Sunday to Thursday. Also Fever Clinic in Madinat Zayed Industrial Area, open every day of the week, and Flu-like Diseases Clinic throughout the week at any time.

Tracker watch removal: Seha facilities in Madinat Zayed, Liwa, Al Sila, Ghayathi, Al Marfa, Dalma. Open every day of the week.

In case of COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result: Seha facilities in Madinat Zayed, Liwa, Al Sila, Ghayathi, Al Marfa, Dalma. Open every day of the week.

Contact health authorities:

— 02-4493333 for tracker watch queries.

— 8001717 for general queries.