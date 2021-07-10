Dubai: A new 24-hour drive-through COVID-19 testing centre has opened in Qusais, Dubai, recognised by Dubai Health Authority.
Al Nahda Centre is operating the RT-PCR testing facility on 10th St, Qusais 1, charging Dh110 per test, whose results come within 12 to 24 hours after taking the swab. The development follows the proposal of the UAE government to increase the number of test centres.
Officials present on the occasion included Shamsudheen Bin Mohideen, Founder and Chairman of the Regency Group, Rizab Abdulla, Managing Director, Nabeel Ahammed Mohammed, CEO, Rashid Bin Aslam, Executive Director, Shamim Yousuf, General Manager, Dr Uday Sudhalker, Director of laboratory, SRL Diagnostics and Prasad T, Marketing Manager.
Al Nahda Centre Qusais also offers various government services related to Dubai Economy, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Public Notary, Dubai Courts and for immigration applications.