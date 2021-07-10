COVID-19 has highlighted the need for transformation in the health care sector

Dubai: The pandemic has underscored how innovation and technology will reshape the health care sector of the future.

With one of the world’s highest testing rates for COVID-19 and its status a hub for vaccine distribution, the UAE has led a sound and swift response to the pandemic. The health care industry in the country demonstrated its resilience and ability to bring new products to market quickly.

As COVID-19 fades into the rear mirror, sustainable health care innovation will be in the spotlight as nations look to develop new or improved health systems, products and technologies, and services and deliver methods that improve people’s health.

As part of the first World Sustainable Business Forum (WSBF) on July 12, an exclusive panel of speakers on health care innovation will explore this pertinent issue. A joint initiative by Gulf News, the leading English-language newspaper in the UAE and IFIICC, a global organisation committed to empowering trusted sustainable strategic partnerships, WSBF aims to bring together leaders who are committed to innovating and creating positive change on a local, national, regional and global scale.

“The world around is changing rapidly, the population is growing, and ageing, we therefore have a pressing need to deploy efficient and effective solutions,” said Niyaz Mohamad, Head of Sales, Lower Gulf, Siemens Healthineers, one of the principal sponsors of WSBF. “These solutions need to increase availability, improve accessibility, and should be affordable to ensure the large populous truly benefits from it.”

Event in focus 12.35-1pm | Panel discussion

Innovation to enable sustainable health care for all COVID-19 highlighted the need for transformation in the UAE’s health care system. Sustainable health care innovation is the need of the hour to develop new or improved health systems, products and technologies, and services and deliver methods that improve people’s health.

Panellists:

• Dr. Manal Mohammad Omran, CEO of Primary Healthcare Sector, Dubai Healthcare Authority (DHA)

• Niyaz Mohamad, Head of Sales, Lower Gulf, Siemens Healthineers

• Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO at Fakeeh University Hospital

“When serving to this challenging situation, we need to be careful that there is minimal negative impact on the environment,” adds Mohamad. “Siemens Healthineers aims to provide the technology, innovation and digitisation to increase accessibility and make health care sustainable through value partnerships.”

Mohamad will be joined on the panel by Dr. Manal Mohammad Omran, CEO of Primary Healthcare Sector, Dubai Healthcare Authority (DHA), who will reveal how digital health has been the best weapon in fighting the pandemic; help understand the role of cooperation between players in ensuring world-class patient care; and look back at how the sector was prepared to tackle the shifting dynamics brought about by COVID.

Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO at Fakeeh University Hospital, will examine how the pandemic has been an enabler for digital health care; explain how private hospitals are adopting an integrated sustainable model of care; and look at the role of education in the development of the local health care workforce to ensure talent retention is a part of sustainable health care.

WSBF will be a catalyst for maintaining dialogue on issues and topics that are shaping the sustainability landscape in the region and beyond.