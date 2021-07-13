1 of 28
PALAZZO VERSACE DUBAI: Take advantage of an exclusive staycation offer which includes a daily breakfast at Giardino and special promotions across boutiques, dining venues, The SPA, and The SALON, to leave you feeling pampered. As an added bonus, when booking a staycation guests are eligible to win prizes from the World of Versace giveaway including Versace jewellery, sunglasses and tea sets. Prices start from Dh1,100 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 28
PARK HYATT DUBAI: Located on the banks of the Dubai Creek, Park Hyatt Dubai provides an idyllic setting for a luxury escape. This Eid offer includes breakfast at Brasserie du Park, a choice of Traiteur Summer Edition or In-Room Dining Special Eid Menu for two and complimentary access to the Golf Driving Range, Mini Golf or Tennis Courts based on availability. Traiteur Summer Edition is a Friday afternoon gastronomic experience. Starters include Kaluga Caviar, a Chilled Seafood Platter consisting of poached shrimps, mussels, clams & oysters, and Pan-Fried Foie Gras and more. Prices start from Dh1,315 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 28
SOFITEL THE OBELISK: This sweet city escape includes a 20 per cent discount on room rates with complimentary breakfast at La Veranda. Guests can choose to escape to the French Provence at the Sofitel SPA with L'Occitane and avail 30 per cent discount on all 60 and 90 minute treatments followed by a refreshing dip into the 'key of life' shaped, resort-style swimming pool. While parents are being pampered, children will have a blast at the hotel’s AstroKids club or at the newly opened VOX cinemas and Magic Planet located in Wafi Mall. Priced at Dh650 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 28
SOFITEL DUBAI DOWNTOWN: Celebrate your Eid Al Adha holidays “The French Way” at Sofitel Dubai Downtown. The timeless French hotel is hosting a special staycation package from Dh999 including an international breakfast buffet, a magnificent Eid lunch, and 25 per cent off at its hotel-managed restaurants. The staycation package includes a room for two adults and two children. With over 10 types of rooms to choose from, guests are spoiled for choice! The hotel offers options for couples, families, and an exclusive floor dedicated to women. Its extravagant rooms feature a view of Downtown Dubai’s skyline and views of the Burj Khalifa and Arabian Sea.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 28
ZABEEL HOUSE BY JUMEIRAH THE GREENS: The cool and funky hotel is going all out this Eid Al Adha with a staycation offer designed to tempt residents to save on airfare and recharge with a long weekend holiday close to home. With the UAE City Staycation offer, guests can retreat into urban loft style-rooms in the heart of social Dubai complete with complimentary breakfast, 20 per cent off dining at Social Company or LAH LAH and 30 per cent off spa treatments at Native Club, the hotel’s own all-organic spa. Guests can also enjoy an exclusive rate of Dh75 per person for access to Wild Wadi Waterpark. Prices start from Dh350 per night.
Image Credit:
6 of 28
TAJ DUBAI: LUXURY IN THE HEART OF THE CITY: Taj Dubai, overlooking the Burj Khalifa and located a short walk away from Downtown Dubai, offers guests an experience for a memorable Eid weekend. The Luxury City View room package is inclusive of breakfast for two adults. From the Indian restaurant, Bombay Brasserie to the British gastropub, The Eloquent Elephant and rooftop bar and lounge Treehouse, you’ll have plenty of dining options. Valid from July 19 to 24, 2021. Prices start from Dh599 per night.
Image Credit:
7 of 28
TAJ JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS: 36-hour Staycation: Located in the heart of JLT district, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is the fusion of old and contemporary Indian heritage. With views of the Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf, the hotel’s rooms and suites provide a vantage point to observe the city’s skyline. The 36-hour Staycation offers guests extended hours with early check-in by 6am and a late check-out by 6pm the following day. Breakfast is included as well as access to JLT’s highest rooftop pool, bar and restaurant, Paros, signature Indian restaurant Shamiana and JLT’s neighbourhood sports café, TJ’s. Guests can enjoy 20 per cent savings at each dining venue. Valid from July 19 to 24. Prices start from Dh499 per night.
Image Credit:
8 of 28
ASCOTT PARK PLACE AND CITADINES METRO CENTRAL: Offering the residents a great Eid escape plan, international lodging owner-operators- The Ascott Limited (Ascott), welcomes guests to enjoy a pampering retreat with up to 35 per cent savings during Eid, through the ‘Escape in Style’ promotion. UAE guests and residents can enjoy the offer at Ascott Park Place Dubai and Citadines Metro Central Dubai. Located in the heart of the city, both properties offer the sanctuary to unwind in comfort, with elegantly curated apartments and plush global amenities, that offer views of the skyline.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 28
ADAGIO PREMIUM THE PALM: Adagio Premium The Palm invites guests to feel at home in the cosy fully-serviced studios or one-bedroom apartments. Starting at Dh480, this designer property offers guests a taste of the high life on Palm Jumeirah without the hefty price tag of other accommodation options in the area. To add to this stay, Adagio Premium The Palm is also providing a traditional and Eid set menu from July 18th to 24th July from 1 pm to 10 pm which can be availed at Fixie Café or even from the comfort of your room. Treat yourself to a healthy lentil soup, hot and cold mezze, an assortment of mixed grilled meats with all the condiments served with fresh Lemon and Mint juices and homemade Cheese kunafe, and more at Dh250 for two people.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 28
AJMAN SARAY, A LUXURY COLLECTION RESORT: Ajman Saray, Middle East’s first beach-side Luxury Collection resort, is offering an enticing Eid Family Staycation offer of buy two rooms and get 50 per cent off on the second room for your kids. With pool and private beach access and a lavish Eid Surf and Turf set menu on July 20 from 1pm to 4pm and from 7pm to 10pm at its recently revamped beachside destination – Bab Al Bahr. For seafood lovers, the set menu will serve up fresh catches including sea bream, local prawns, crabs, octopus, salmon, fried calamari and fish selected from the seafood counter and cooked to order to your liking. Diners will also indulge in a meat lover’s extravaganza in a freestyle grill environment with everything from steak, seafood, grill fare, and speciality dishes prepared alongside hot and cold appetizers and salads and desserts.
Image Credit: Supplied
11 of 28
ROVE LA MER: Soak up the sun, sand and vibrant La Mer beachfront this Eid Al Adha with a relaxing staycation at Rove La Mer Beach, including Dh200 dining credit to spend at some of the coolest La Mer restaurants. Outlets include Masti, The Daily, Lezzet, iScream, Miyabi, and Argentina Grill and credit can be redeemed against food and beverages including house beverages. This package is also inclusive of breakfast, early check-in and late check-out during your stay this Eid.
Image Credit: Supplied
12 of 28
ROVE DOWNTOWN: Book your family a fun-filled Eid staycation at Rove Downtown with room-stay rates starting at Dh299 and enjoy unlimited access to Reel Boutique, Rove’s very own in-house cinema, where you’ll be able to watch the latest blockbusters with all the family without leaving the hotel.
Image Credit:
13 of 28
ROVE AT THE PARK: Enjoy non-stop fun at the Dubai Parks and Resorts with two tickets providing unlimited access to all four theme parks every day of your stay at Rove At The Park this Eid. Whether you are looking for adrenaline-pumping rollercoaster rides or hoping to make a splash at Legoland Waterpark, this package has it all. Priced at
Image Credit:
14 of 28
RENAISSANCE DOWNTOWN: Whether you are hoping to treat that special someone or make the most of some quality time with family, this 5-star luxury hotel in the heart of Downtown Dubai has everything you need for a memorable stay. Book your stay anytime until September 30, 2021, and enjoy a king-size buffet breakfast with a choice of lunch or dinner set menu on the house with a 20 per cent discount on food and beverage consumption during your stay. If it’s your lucky day then you can also get an upgrade to the next available room category.
Image Credit: Supplied
15 of 28
HILTON ABU DHABI YAS ISLAND: Stay At Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island and enjoy a host of additional benefits, including complimentary Yas Theme Parks access for every registered guest, valid for Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi for every night stayed. Start the day fresh with breakfast and enjoy up to 20 per cent off the hotel’s F&B outlets, inclusive of Capila – Pool Bar and Grill, situated by the outdoor pool, OSMO Lounge and Bar, the trendy café style lounge with a view, or dive into dinner at Graphos Social Kitchen. Prices start from Dh850 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied
16 of 28
HOTEL INDIGO DUBAI DOWNTOWN: Available from July 1 until September 30, guests who book any of the stylish suites at the hotel will receive a complimentary 30 minutes spa treatment at Rayya Wellness. Making the offer more enticing for those with family, children up to 12 years can enjoy one complimentary meal, with a paying adult, at any of the hotel’s F&B outlets, with a limit of one child per family. Prices start at Dh575 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied
17 of 28
HILTON RAK BEACH RESORT: Guests checking in over Eid can benefit from special rates starting from Dh1,100 per night for a spacious standard room overlooking the beach and sea. Junior suite villas are also available for Dh1,800 per night. Located away from the main hotel building and offering direct access to the beach, the villas are ideal for guests looking for extra privacy. Room and villa rates are inclusive of breakfast. Guests can also pamper themselves with Summer Surprise offers at The Spa, including 25 per cent off a 60-minute massage or body treatment from 11am to 4pm Sunday to Thursday, 15 per cent off any facial and 10 per cent off any spa package. Families and couples will also enjoy access to the hotel’s full range of facilities, including the newly refurbished Fitness Centre, Kids & Teens Club and more. Prices start from Dh1,100 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied
19 of 28
THE H DUBAI: Located in the heart of the city, The H Dubai’s location allows you access to the city’s main attractions including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, DIFC, the Dubai Frame, La Mer beach, and more. The H Dubai’s Eid Al Adha promo offers a 30 per cent discount on best available room rates when booking for a minimum of three-night stay.
Image Credit: Insta/thehdubai
20 of 28
THE MEYDAN HOTEL: Meydan Hotel is hosting a Foodcation Package this Eid Al Adha. Priced at Dh670 per night, guests can enjoy a complimentary lunch or dinner experience at Farriers, Millennium Lounge or Qube Sports Bar as well as indulging in decadent treats, courtesy of Millennium Lounge’s pastry chef and the next day, a complimentary breakfast. Priced at Dh670 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied
21 of 28
BAB AL SHAMS: This Eid, UAE residents can escape the city to a desert getaway, at one of the UAE’s oldest desert resorts. Rates start at Dh449 per night and includes your choice of stay in a superior room with either a king bed or two single beds. Guests also have the choice to upgrade their packages to either a stay inclusive of next day breakfast at Al Forsan Restaurant or the half-board option. Making it all the more enticing is the 25 per cent off available on F&B outlets at the hotel and desert activities including desert tennis, archery and horse riding.Prices start from Dh449 per night
Image Credit: Supplied
22 of 28
W ABU DHABI YAS ISLAND: Check-in to the capital's only pet-friendly hotel and receive added benefits such as plush pet beds, bowls and snacks to pamper beloved pooches. If you don't have a pet, there’s also a great family package, which includes an extensive list of benefits such as an evening meal at Garage, limitless buffet breakfast, 35 per cent discount at the SPA and best of all, kids go free! For dining and entertainment options this Eid, Garage has a real treat in store for diners.Sip and savor a half board meal plan in the colourful Garage throughout your stay. Bring the whole family as with two adults staying, two kids under 12 go free. Extra bed? They’ve got you covered. Additional perks include early check-in and late check-out plus an 35 per cent off at the SPA. Prices start from Dh750 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied
23 of 28
PARK REGIS KRIS KIN HOTEL: The vibrant hotel that connects the historic and modern Dubai, invites residents and visitors to celebrate the long Eid holiday with some great offers. The city hotel is giving a complimentary stay for guests who will avail of the “Savour A Holiday Stay” offer. This deal is available from July 19 to 23 and allows two adult guests to stay for free when availing of the meal package of breakfast, lunch, and dinner with prices starting at Dh495.
Image Credit: Supplied
24 of 28
INTERCONTINENTAL DUBAI MARINA: Experience a Eid escape at InterContinental Dubai Marina, with a Thursday brunch at Accents Restaurant & Terrace, when you stay for at least one night. Head down to accents for a throwback party at Accents Restaurant & Terrace with free-flowing beverages and tunes from the past and present, courtesy of DJ Dadou on Thursday night. The next morning you’ll get a complimentary breakfast at Accents. End your weekend with a cooling dip in the hotel pool. Prices start at Dh999 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied
25 of 28
RITZ-CARLTON, DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE: A getaway closer to home. Experience a luxurious stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre with an exclusive UAE residents offer designed to entice the family with exciting experiences. The offer includes 15 per cent off Best Available Rate, Breakfast for two adults and two children and Lunch or Dinner for two adults and two children. Prices start at Dh550.
Image Credit: Supplied
26 of 28
NIKKI BEACH RESORT & SPA DUBAI: For personal tranquillity or a chance for adventure by the sea, Nikki Beach offers an escape within an escape. With the Eid break in July, get ready to fall in love with summers in Dubai, all over again with a stay at a luxurious suite or spacious villa with a complimentary breakfast at Café Nikki. Valid from July 1 to 30 with rates starting from Dh5,500 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied
27 of 28
ARMED FORCES OFFICERS CLUB ABU DHABI: Celebrate moments with family this Eid Al Adha with Erth Abu Dhabi’s staycation offer. Available from July 18 to 24, rates begin at Dh400 per night for two guests including breakfast. Those seeking extra comfort and wanting to enjoy traditional Emirati hospitality can book an Executive Suite for Dh600 per night. Entertainment for the little ones is also taken care of with a selection of kids movies screened in the in-house cinema. This is a chance for residents to experience the hospitality of the Armed Forces Officers Club for the final time before it transitions into Erth with a fresh new look. Prices start from Dh400 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied
28 of 28
THE ABU DHABI EDITION: Residents and visitors can grab a friend or partner and head to the iconic hotel for Edition Weekender. Guests can check in early and out late to make the most of a weekend staycation, enjoying a choice of three vibrant brunch experiences, a lazy morning with Alba Terrace Sunny Side Up breakfast, and pool access to relax and rejuvenate. Then onto the Oak Room’s Friday Brunch – chef Tom Aikens award winning steakhouse offering a seated menu of signature British dishes, paired with a robust beverage selection. The Weekend Spritz at Alba Terrace – a leisurely Mediterranean-style afternoon. Expect classic dishes, new seasonal creations and warming, fresh delights from the poolside wood fired oven, alongside signature Aperol Spritz and a selection of Amalfi inspired cocktails and a Sunny Side Up Breakfast in Alba Terrace for two. Priced at Dh1,300 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied