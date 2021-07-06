Event will be a catalyst for dialogue on trends that will shape sustainability landscape

Over the past 18 months, the global turmoil associated with the pandemic has brought the need for business sustainability into sharp relief. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai aims to be one of the most sustainable World Expos in history, supporting the UAE’s continued efforts to build cleaner, safer, and healthier communities for its people.

With sustainability as the drive factor, the inaugural World Sustainable Business Forum (WSBF) on July 12 aims to bring together leaders who are committed to innovating and creating positive change on a local, national, regional and global scale.

Anshuman Joshi WSBF is a joint initiative by Gulf News, the leading English-language newspaper in the UAE and IFIICC, a global organisation committed to empowering trusted sustainable strategic partnerships. “For us, the forum is an important event that will provide the ideal podium for one of the key questions of our time: sustainability,” says Anshuman Joshi, Director Sales & Publishing Director at Gulf News.

Over the past 18 months, the global turmoil associated with the pandemic has brought the need for business sustainability into sharp relief. “To sustain and thrive in the future, the world needs to transition from the business as usual approach of economic diplomacy to a path of sustainable development diplomacy, which requires multilateral collaboration across governments, sectors and generations,” says Merzi Sodawaterwala, Founder and Chairman of IFIICC. “The World Sustainable Business Forum is committed to empowering the sustainable development of the world by mobilising the collaborative and collective action of all global stakeholders.”

The World Sustainable Business Forum is committed to empowering the sustainable development of the world by mobilising the collaborative and collective action of all global stakeholders. - Merzi Sodawaterwala, Founder & Chairman of IFIICC

Deliberations

At WSBF, Gulf News and IFIICC will bring together government officials, overseas dignitaries, senior business leaders of multinational companies and leading family businesses in the region to help navigate the way forward. “With governments across the world being urged to align their efforts with sustainable development initiatives as a result of the pandemic, WSBF will provide a true thought leadership experience that accelerates sustainable development,” added Joshi.

Speakers at WSBF * Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, Ambassador of Denmark to UAE

* Sten Arne Rosnes, Ambassador of Norway to UAE

* Marjaana Ettala, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Embassy of Finland to the UAE

* Jan Thesleff, Ambassador and Commissioner General — Swedish Committee for Participation at Expo 2020

* Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai

* Dr. Manal Mohammad Omran, CEO of Primary Healthcare Sector, Dubai Healthcare Authority (DHA)

* Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO at Fakeeh University Hospital

* Niyaz Mohamed, Head of Sales Lower Gulf, Siemens Healthineers

* Faisal Ali Rashid, Senior Director — Demand Side Management, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy

* Saeed Al Abbar, CEO of AESG

* Kjetil Urheim, General Manager, Jotun UAE

* Ian Edwards, Area Manager — Middle East & Africa DNV GL — Maritime

The exclusive closed-door event will help high-profile guests’ open doors and establish networks at the very highest levels of business and government.

All speakers at WSBF are committed to innovating and creating positive change, and participants will have a unique opportunity to benefit from them bringing their experience and perspective to the table.

Mark Rix “Ideas connect people and this is our aim behind WSBF,” says Mark Rix, Commercial Director, Gulf News. “The invite-only forum will engage leaders from the government, business and investment sectors to drive innovation, scale best practices and drive the post-pandemic economic recovery. With world-class speakers from the UAE and beyond, we believe the forum will provide cutting-edge insights and solutions to create positive change on a local, national, regional and global scale.”

WSBF will be a catalyst for maintaining dialogue on issues and topics that are shaping the sustainability landscape in the region and beyond.

WSBF is powered by Siemens Healthineers and supported by Abu Dhabi-based G42, flydubai and Jotun Middle East.