- New licence will allow healthcare professionals to work with up to three clinical facilities at the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC)
- New licence and visa will be valid for two years.
- International health care professionals can apply from abroad for the licence.
- Currently, visiting doctors can practise temporarily in the free zone only through a licence obtained by the clinical facilities, which is valid for three months, with the option to extend by additional three months.
Dubai: Beginning January 20, health care professionals can work at up to three clinical facilities at the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) with a new licence.
The Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) has announced that the new licence will allow international physicians, dentists and Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) practitioners to work with a licence and visa that will have a validity for two years.
International health care professionals can apply from abroad for the licence which is conditional to their getting a suitable placement in the DHCC. Currently, visiting doctors can practise temporarily in the free zone only through a licence obtained by the clinical facilities, which is valid for three months, with the option to extend by additional three months.
With the new licence, physicians will be able to work for two years, once they obtain the Letter of Acceptance (document confirming their eligibility to work as physicians) and enter into a contract with a clinical facility.
They will also be able to sponsor their families during the period.
Elaborating on how the new Visiting Doctor’s Licence will attract a talented pool of international health care professionals, Dr Ramadan Al Beloushi, CEO, Dubai Healthcare City Authority — Regulatory (DHCR), said, “Attracting global medical expertise to serve the health of our citizens is one of the main pillars of the transformation of Dubai’s medical system.
"The new ‘Visiting Doctor’s License’ will help achieve this as it provides flexibility and mobility for global, high-calibre physicians wishing to work in DHCC, consequently increasing unique expertise in the free zone.”
Transforming Dubai's healtcare system
Earlier this month, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Fifty-Year Charter that focuses on improving the quality of life in Dubai. One of the objectives of the charter is to transform the medical system of the emirate. The new medical licence is a step in that direction.
Eligible health care professionals can apply for the licence starting from January 20 and a special Arab Health licence fee rate will be offered from that date until the concluding day of the forthcoming Arab Health exhibition on January 31. To apply, they need to log on to the e-services portal, Masaar.
How does it work
Any doctor can apply from abroad
They can work with three facilities simultaneously
The visa will be valid for two years
DHCC will be the sponsor of these doctors
The visas can be applied through www.dhcr.gov.ae/en/E-Services