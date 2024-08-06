Prosthetic limbs projects

During the visit, the hospital staff showcased the advanced medical equipment and resources deployed by the UAE to assist the Palestinians. They also discussed the revival of the prosthetic limbs projects, continued support for the health sector, and strategies for sustaining the UAE’s aid post-ceasefire.

Coordinated efforts

The visit included a tour of the hospital’s facilities, where both parties emphasised the importance of continued coordinated efforts in evacuating and treating the injured. The discussions also focused on ensuring a continuous supply of medical aid between the hospital and WHO to address healthcare shortages.

They also discussed developing strategies to support Gaza’s healthcare system, particularly assisting paediatric cancer patients by providing essential medical supplies.