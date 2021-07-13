Sharjah: A mental health awareness series is being held online by Badiri Education and Development Academy in cooperation with Mind Mina, a UAE-based mental well-being platform.
The sessions are open to all and especially designed for university students, fresh graduates, homemakers, senior professionals and entrepreneurs. The sessions are offered free of cost and can be accessed through the Badiri website. Badiri is the knowledge and capacity-building arm of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment.
The first session, ‘Achieving Life Balance Using Wheel of Life Approach’, was held on July 7 and presented by psychologist Dr Huda Khreishi. She introduced participants to the ‘Wheel of Life Approach’, a tool that is commonly used by professionals to identify unbalanced areas so as to address them.
Food for thought
On Wednesday, Badiri will hold a session on ‘Eating Behaviours and Their Relationship to Mental Health’, led by nutritionist Mira Tueny. The workshop will introduce participants to the impacts of the food they eat as well as their eating behaviours on their mental health.
Mind over matter
Theta healer Farah Hamdan will lead the third session titled ‘Unleash the Power of Your Mind’ on July 28. She will highlight ways to understand the power of the mind and its ability to create and influence our reality, correct erroneous beliefs and re-programme negative thoughts.
Dr Mona Al Ali, manager of Badiri Education and Development Academy, said: “The virtual workshops are part of a year-long series being organised by Badiri targeting local and international audiences to help develop personal, professional, creative, and technical skills necessary to achieve goals and overcome challenges that they may face in various fields.”