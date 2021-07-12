1 of 10
TRY THE ONE METRE HOTDOG CHALLENGE To celebrate World Hotdog Day on July 21, diners are invited to take on the ultimate hotdog challenge at [u]bk. Get ready to devour an enormous one-meter hotdog solo! If the challenge is accomplished in under 30 minutes, guests receive the hotdog free and if they fail, the price is Dh169. The [u]bk hotdog isn’t any ordinary hotdog, it features four different toppings and is served with fries. Diners can indulge in a hot dog topped with creamy mac & cheese or savour the flavours of Mexico with sour cream, guacamole, charred tomato salsa and nacho toppings. You can also experience sweet and tangy flavours with caramelized onions, mushrooms and mustard toppings plus pulled beef with kidney beans and jalapeño.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 10
BLA BLA’S NEW MONDAY SPECIAL: Launching this week during July and August, is the Monday Special, which includes four hours of free-flow house grape and sparkling rose between 12pm and 4pm for Dh200 per person. This deal kicks off on Monday, July 12 and is only available poolside at Bla Bla. The deal is part of the fully redeemable packages at the pool – guests pay Dh200 for their lounger and can either enjoy fully redeemable F&B on the pool menu or take advantage of this Monday Special of unlimited grape all afternoon.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 10
DSS DEALS OF THE WEEK: The second instalment of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) Daily Surprises promotion serves up another super selection of limited-time offers for shoppers – but act fast because when they’re gone, they’re gone. From July 9 to 15, an eclectic and exciting range of stores across the city will host one-day-only offers on family fashion, watches and accessories plus must-have footwear styles available only while stocks last. Shoppers looking to upgrade their shoe collection with a new pair that combines both style and comfort are invited to shop at the Hush Puppies store at BurJuman mall. The outlet will reduce prices on everything in store to just Dh149 as part of a great limited-time Daily Surprises promotion.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 10
EL SUR GRAPE AND TAPAS NIGHT ON MONDAY: Launching on Monday, July 12, the El Sur Wine Lab will offer an evening of both a masterclass and a stellar Spanish pairing with tapas and the perfect grape accompaniment selected by the resident experts. This will take place on the second and fourth Monday of every month, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Three rounds of hand-picked tapas including gazpacho, paella and cheese selection and the perfect glass of grape will be served in the casual and laidback lounge of El Sur. The masterclass is priced at Dh149 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied picture
5 of 10
RIVA’S LADIES POOL DAY: Girls just want to have fun – and where better than by the beach or at the pool with some refreshing drinks. Get the gang together for a girls’ day out every Wednesday for Dh55, with full-day access to the temperature-controlled pool and beach plus a free starter
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 10
ORDER SHANGHAI ME TO YOUR HOME: Dubai’s Shanghai Me is now available to order exclusively on Deliveroo, serving a specially curated menu by Chef Shane Macneill, inspired by the cultural heritage of China and East Asia. Designed to travel well, without compromising on quality or flavour, the delivery menu is a modern interpretation of pan-Asian cuisine. Dubai residents can now enjoy Shanghai Me signature dishes within their own home comforts and surroundings. The menu features appetizers of Sesame Prawns on Toast, Shredded Duck Spring Rolls and Vegetable Spring Rolls, followed by the Hot & Sour Soup with mushroom and the Chicken & Sweetcorn Soup. The Crispy Duck Salad and Baby Chicken Salad served with avocado & sesame is a winner as well. Main courses include the Wok Beef with garlic and black pepper sauce, Wok Sweet and Sour Chicken with peppers and Triple Cooked Angus Short Ribs. The Shanghai Me delivery service is available from 12pm daily.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 10
FAIRMONT THE PALM POOL AND BEACH PASSES: Looking for a great value-for-money daycation deal around? With Dh99 fully redeemable on food and drinks during the week, And Dh250 on weekends with Dh150 redeemable on food and drinks. This daycation is the perfect day out for the whole family with discounts available for kids. Choose from one of eight temperature-controlled pools to keep cool or head to the 800-metre private white sandy beach and soak up some rays.
Image Credit:
8 of 10
BASTILLE DAY AT COUQLEY: Couqley French Bistro & Bar has created a picture-perfect limited edition Bastille Day dessert, inspired by the French flag and only available on the 14th of July. The best part is, Bastille Day lands on Couqley’s Ladies Night. Ladies dining in, this coming Wednesday night, will have access to the unlimited grape between 6pm and 12pm and a main for Dh99. They will also have the option to order this limited-edition dessert.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 10
BASTILLE DAY AT CARINE: Carine, the French-Mediterranean inspired bistro has opened a second terrace for the balmy summer months, with views of the Dubai Marina skyline. Throughout the warmer season, guests can embrace alfresco dining with lazy weekend breakfasts, long lunches and dinners within two fully air-conditioned terraces at Carine. The terraces provide an atmospheric haven with views overlooking the fairway greens of the Emirates Golf Course. On Wednesday 14th July, Carine celebrates Bastille Day with French-Mediterranean cuisine. Guests can enjoy a selection of inspired beverages alongside a special Mille-Feuille dessert served for the occasion, with layers of light, vanilla crème sandwiched between delicate, crisp pastry.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 10
TRY TOPGOLF DUBAI’S BRAND-NEW SUMMER MENU: Topgolf Dubai is ready for you to take a bite into its brand-new menu. Filled with staple favourites like the Topgolf Signature Nachos and the Injectable Donut Holes, the entertainment venue is now introducing brand new Summer dishes. The seasonal menu features a breakfast classic Avocado Toast made with whipped Goats Cheese and topped with Pomegranate and Pumpkin seeds or an additional Poached Egg for that extra protein. New on the menu is also the Mac & Cheese Bites. Embracing the local culture the venue also introduces the Arba-A Hummus Platter and Arabic Sticks for a mid-day snack, the Topgolf Arabic Tiger Prawns marinated in Harissa and served with Citrus and Sumac Salad and the new Texas BBQ and The Top Jam Burger There’s also something for the vegans, the Vegan Chilli Loaded Waffles Fries.
Image Credit: Supplied