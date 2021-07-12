1 of 28
From left: Merzi Sodawaterwala, Founder & Chairman of IFIICC, Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publications, Gulf News and Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office pose for a picture at the World Sustainable Business Forum 2021 taking place at The Atlantis Dubai on 12th July, 2021.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of Flydubai, during the ‘ BEYOND THE PANDEMIC: WHERE TRAVEL IS HEADED’ session.
Kjetil Urheim, General Manager, Jotun UAE, during the ‘ RETHINKING BUILDINGS OF THE FUTURE’ session.
Left to Right: Faisal Ali Rashid, Senior Director - Demand Side Management, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy , Saeed Al Abbar, CEO of AESG, and Ian Edwards, Area Manager Middle East & Africa, DNV, at the panel discussion on ‘ENERGY, MARITIME & SUSTAINABILITY: THE RACE TO NET ZERO’
Ian Edwards, Area Manager Middle East & Africa, DNV.
Saeed Al Abbar, CEO of AESG.
Faisal Ali Rashid, Senior Director - Demand Side Management, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.
Bernard Dagher, President & CEO, Grid Solutions at GE Renewable Energy (Middle East, Turkey & Africa)
Left to Right: The moderator, Noni Edwards, Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, Ambassador of Denmark to UAE, Sten Arne Rosnes, Ambassador of Norway to UAE, Marjaana Ettala, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Embassy of Finland to the UAE, Jan Thesleff, Commissioner General - Swedish Committee for Participation at Expo 2020, Mohamed AlMezel, Merzi Sodawaterwala, pose for the picture after the panel discussion on ‘SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION IN NORDIC COUNTRIES’
Jan Thesleff, Commissioner General - Swedish Committee for Participation at Expo 2020
Marjaana Ettala, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Embassy of Finland to the UAE
Sten Arne Rosnes, Ambassador of Norway to UAE.
Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, Ambassador of Denmark to UAE
Left to Right: Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, Ambassador of Denmark to UAE, Sten Arne Rosnes, Ambassador of Norway to UAE, Marjaana Ettala, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Embassy of Finland to the UAE, and Jan Thesleff, Commissioner General - Swedish Committee for Participation at Expo 2020.
Israeli Consul-General Ilan Sztulman Starosta.
From left: Lachlan Kitchen, Moderator; Dr. Khawla Al-Hajjaj, Zabeel Primary Health Care in Dubai; Niyaz Mohamad, Head of Sales, Lower Gulf, Siemens Healthineers; and Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO at Fakeeh University Hospital.
Dr. Khawla Al-Hajjaj, Zabeel Primary Health Care in Dubai.
Niyaz Mohamad, Head of Sales, Lower Gulf, Siemens Healthineers
Madhumohan S, Chief Innovation officer- Environment Solutions, Dulsco talks about the concept of circular economy and how it has been implemented by DULSCO.
Left to right: The moderator, Lachlan Kitchen, Dr. Fahed al Marzooqi, COO, G42 Healthcare, Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Director of Healthcare Quality, Department of Health Abu Dhabi, AND Hanif Khalak, Chief Technology Officer, G42 Healthcare,at the panel discussion on ‘FUTURE-PROOFING THE HEALTH OF NATIONS THROUGH INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS’
Dr. Fahed al Marzooqi, COO, G42 Healthcare.
Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Director of Healthcare Quality, Department of Health Abu Dhabi.
Hanif Khalak, Chief Technology Officer, G42 Healthcare.
Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office, during an interview
Merzi Sodawaterwala, Founder & Chairman of IFIICC, delivers a welcoming speech at the World Sustainable Business Forum 2021 taking place at The Atlantis Dubai on 12th July, 2021.
David George, Publisher, Commercial Publishing, Gulf News, delivers the welcoming speech at the World Sustainable Business Forum 2021 taking place at The Atlantis Dubai on 12th July, 2021.
People start to arrive at the World Sustainable Business Forum 2021 taking place at The Atlantis Dubai on 12th July, 2021.
From Left: Noni Edwards (Moderator), Mohamed AlMezel, Editor at Large, Gulf News, Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of Flydubai, Merzi Sodawaterwala, Founder & Chairman of IFIICC, Anshuman R. Joshi, Director - Sales & Publishing and David George, Publisher, Commercial Publishing.
