It was an early start for the riders and horses at theNewmarket July Festival Cup on Friday
It was another successful day for Dubai’s racehorse owners as they won three races. Godolphin handlers Saeed Bin Suroor and Charlie Appleby picked up wins with Live Your Dream and Noble Truth, while businessman Mohammed Obaida won with Dubai Honour in the Heritage Handicap.
The jockeys were in relaxed mood as they awaited the start of the action
Friday is traditionally Ladies Day at the Festival
The is a close bond between jockeys, even if they are rivals on the track
Snow Lantern, a son of the great Frankel, landed the feature race of the afternoon, the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes under a strong ride by jockey Sean Levey.
Mother Earth just missed out in the Falmouth Stakes
Sandrine, with David Probert at his best, was a willing winner of the Group 2 Cambridge Stakes
