UAE’s largest and most-advanced CARF accredited facility, Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital provides comprehensive therapy services with dedicated staff and cutting-edge technology, where patients are ensured the best recovery that extends the healing process beyond the confines of a hospital or clinic. A team of highly skilled therapists and healthcare professionals are dedicated to delivering personalized care tailored to the specific needs of each individual. Here’s the range of services provided through the home care program.
Revitalise your movement and enhance quality of life: Physiotherapy assessment and treatment
The expert physiotherapists specialize in musculoskeletal, neurological, geriatric, and pediatric rehabilitation. They conduct thorough assessments and create customized treatment plans to promote recovery and enhance the quality of life. Utilizing manual therapy techniques, therapeutic exercises, and state-of-the-art technology, the team restores function, alleviates pain, and improves mobility. So, embark on a transformative journey of rehabilitation and physiotherapy under the expert guidance of a renowned specialists, where individuals can discover the path to regaining independence and elevating their well-being.
Empowering communication: Comprehensive speech therapy
Effective communication is crucial, and dedicated speech therapists help individuals and children overcome speech and language challenges in a wide range of conditions, including speech disorders, language delays, and swallowing difficulties. This is addressed through thorough assessments and evidence-based treatments. By focusing on personalized care, the aim is to enhance communication skills and foster independence.
Enhancing functional development: Occupational therapy for improved daily living skills
Whether its addressing challenges related to autism spectrum disorders or helping adults regain functional abilities, the dedicated approach supports individuals in achieving their highest potential. With a commitment to improving quality of life, Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital’s occupational therapy services play a vital role in promoting functional development and maximizing independence. Through thorough assessments, they identify areas for improvement and create personalized treatment plans. By employing evidence-based techniques and interventions, they strive to enhance independence and overall well-being.
Collaborative services for health assessment and personalised care assistance
In collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA), the center offers comprehensive health assessments conducted by experienced healthcare professionals. These assessments, available exclusively in the Northern Emirates, identify potential health risks, monitor existing conditions, and provide preventive insights. Additionally, personalized care assistance support is available exclusively in Dubai for durations of two, eight, and 24 hours.
Compassionate and trained caregivers offer individualized assistance with daily activities, medication management, companionship, and more. This empowers individuals to maintain independence while receiving essential care. Together, these collaborative services prioritize well-being and cater to diverse healthcare needs.
