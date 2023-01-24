Sharjah: Residents have been invited to participate in a charity marathon in Al Dhaid on February 4 that will raise funds for arthritis patients.

The Friends of Arthritis Patients (FAP) of the Health Promotion Department (HPD) at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah announced the marathon in cooperation with Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club. The launch of the first Al Dhaid Charity Marathon will be held under the motto ‘Movement is Life’.

The marathon will start and end at Al Dhaid Cultural Club. Each participate in the marathon will have a number and chip that will count the time.

The announcement of the charity marathon came during a press conference organised by the FAP on Monday at Al Dhaid Fort.

The conference attended by Salem Mohammed bin Howaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club; Wahida Abdulaziz, Chairperson of the Friends of Arthritis Patients Association; and Saeed Ali Al Ajel, a sports expert at the Sharjah Sports Council, in addition to other officials, sports organisations, media and volunteers.

Wahida started the press conference by thanking and praising Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, for continuously supporting the association and the patients and alleviating their suffering. She also praised Sheikha Jawaher’s keenness to achieve sustainable health and happiness, explaining that the association seeks to make the first marathon in Al Dhaid as an introduction to the association’s largest event - the 10th charitable marathon, which will be held in March 18.

Wahida told Gulf News that they are choosing the city of Al Dhaid to launch the marathon as part of the association’s wider plans to expand to all the cities and areas of the emirate of Sharjah, as well as promoting the tourist areas of the central region.

Various activities

The campaign aims to raising health awareness and contributes to reducing diseases. There are other activities accompanying the main event, including free medical examinations and consultations, competitions and prizes. She invited community members to participate in the marathon.

Meanwhile Al Ketbi told Gulf News that the participation of Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club in the event is in line with the directives and vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, by highlighting the most important cultural achievements and heritage landmarks of Al Dhaid city.

Al Ajel said the Sharjah Sports Council is keen to support all community sporting events in the emirate of Sharjah, which would make sports a way of life and a means of promoting health and fitness, as well as encouraging everyone to take part in supporting charitable events, reflecting one of the priorities of the Sharjah Sports Council.

Categories

Participants will be divided into five categories: a 1km course for ages between 8 and 20 years; a 3km category for those aged 8 to 40 years and over; the 5km category for ages 14 to 40 years and over; and the 10km for those from the age of 16 to 40 years and above.