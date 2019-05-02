Dubai: Working hours for all DHA hospitals, medical fitness centres, specialised centres and primary health care centres during Ramadan will be from 9am to 2pm, from Sunday to Thursday, announced the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The emergency departments at Latifa Hospital for Women and Children, Hatta Hospital, Rashid Hospital, and Dubai Hospital will operate around the clock, while specialist clinics will function from 9am to 2pm, and staff clinics will be open from 8am to 1pm during working days.

The Family Medicine clinic will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 9:30pm. The Iftar break at all hospitals will be from 6:30pm to 8pm.

Medical fitness centres

Al Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre will open for 24 hours from Saturday to Wednesday but close for Iftar from 5pm to 9pm and Suhoor from 3am to 5am. The centre will close on Thursday at 5pm while it will be closed on Friday.

Medical fitness centres in Rashidiya will open from 8am to 3pm from Sunday to Thursday, while Uptown Mirdiff and Jumeirah Lake Towers will open from 7am to 3pm from Sunday to Thursday.

Al Safa, DIFC, Al Lusaili, DAFZA and Emirates Medical Fitness Centres will be open from 9am to 2pm from Sunday to Thursday.

Emirates airlines medical fitness centre will be open from 7:30am to 12:30pm from Sunday to Thursday.

Dubai Business Village medical fitness centre, Knowledge Village medical fitness centre, JAFZA medical fitness centre, AXS medical fitness centre and Dubai Land Department medical fitness centre will be open from 8am to 1pm from Sunday or Thursday.

Meanwhile, Al Karama and Al Qouz medical fitness centres will be open from 7am to 4pm from Sunday to Thursday.