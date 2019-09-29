The silent disease is often diagnosed at a late stage, so screening is key

Image Credit: iStock

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) recently held a campaign in association with Emirates Urological Society and Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences at Dubai Hospital to raise awareness about prostate diseases and prostate cancer, in line with Prostate Health Month and Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

As per global statistics, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men.

Dr Fariborz Bagheri, Head of Urology Department at Dubai Hospital, said, “Prostate cancer is a silent disease as there are no apparent signs and symptoms of the disease which often leads to detection at a later stage. Therefore, awareness about the disease is very important. If detected in time, prostate cancer can be cured, however, if detected later on, it can only be treated and not cured. Patients who detect the cancer at a later stage have to undergo lifelong treatment.”

He added, “The risk for prostate cancer increases after age 50. We advocate that men above 50 years should undergo regular screening tests and men who have a family history of prostate cancer should begin the screening from 40 years of age.”

Dr Yasser Saeedi, Consultant Urologist and Robotic Surgeon at Dubai Hospital, said, “Such campaigns are important to raise much needed public awareness about screening. Screening for prostate cancer requires a simple blood test.”

He added that symptoms of prostate cancer may include trouble urinating, including a slow or weak stream or the need to urinate more often, especially at night; blood in the urine; and pain or burning during urination.

Dr Saeedi added that the prostate gland, which is part of the male reproductive system, is an organ that causes many health problems in men.