Dubai: As the 11th edition of the Pink Caravan Ride (PCR) gets ready to roll out its breast health awareness campaign from February 3-March 30, an open invitation was made to all medical professionals to offer their services as volunteers for free health check-ups to be offered to all residents across the UAE as part of the campaign.

Free clinical breast screenings have been the cornerstone of PCR’s successful breast cancer awareness movement across the UAE since 2011. PCR is the annual breast cancer awareness initiative by UAE-based nonprofit organisation Friends of Cancer Patient’s (FOCP). At the heart of the success of this initiative lies the selfless efforts of volunteering medical practitioners, partnering hospitals, government and private entities, as well as charitable donors who have all come together to stand by the campaign’s message: Early detection saves life.

PCR has delivered 75,000 free screenings in its ten-year history because long-time volunteers and partners have renewed their commitment to our goal of saving lives, Dr Sawsan Al Madhi said. Image Credit: Supplied

The Higher Steering Committee of PCR has made a call to all UAE-based doctors, nurses, medical staff, government and private entities as well as hospitals to sign up and push PCR’s agenda of encouraging early detection and prevention of breast cancer through free clinical breast examination that this campaign offers.

Nurturing a robust community spirit

Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, head of PCR Medical and Awareness Committee, said: “The UAE’s community spirit — seen in doctors and nurses going beyond the call of duty to offer their medical expertise to the initiative is the lifeblood of this campaign. PCR has delivered 75,000 free screenings in its ten-year history because long-time volunteers and partners have renewed their commitment to our goal of saving lives and creating a healthier UAE community, year after year. More socially-oriented individuals and institutions have attached themselves to our cause along the way, expanding the scope and outreach of the ride,” noted Dr Al Madhi.

Across all PCR 2021 clinics in the seven emirates, volunteering medical teams will be offering health checkups, screenings and consultations. Image Credit: Supplied

How to volunteer