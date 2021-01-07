1 of 20
Colourful night at Al Khawaneej Park in Dubai
Image Credit: Femina Shah (@iamfemina)/Gulf News reader
2 of 20
Beautiful flowers at Al Khawaneej Park in Dubai
Image Credit: Femina Shah (@iamfemina)/Gulf News reader
3 of 20
Good weather at Al Khawaneej Park in Dubai
Image Credit: Femina Shah (@iamfemina)/Gulf News reader
4 of 20
Nice view at Al Khawaneej Park in Dubai
Image Credit: Femina Shah (@iamfemina)/Gulf News reader
5 of 20
Live, Love, Lake at Al Qudra Dubai
Image Credit: Aboli Karnik/Gulf News reader
6 of 20
Ugly duckling at Al Qudra Lakes in Dubai
Image Credit: Aboli Karnik/Gulf News reader
7 of 20
Beautiful sunset at Love Lake Al Qudra
Image Credit: Prathima Lakshmi Pisipati/Gulf News reader
8 of 20
Getting close to nature in Al Qudra
Image Credit: Prathima Lakshmi Pisipati/Gulf News reader
9 of 20
Lovely duck in Love Lake
Image Credit: Prathima Lakshmi Pisipati/Gulf News reader
10 of 20
Lots of fishes waiting for food in Al Qudra
Image Credit: Prathima Lakshmi Pisipati/Gulf News reader
11 of 20
Fishes race for food in Love Lake
Image Credit: Prathima Lakshmi Pisipati/Gulf News reader
12 of 20
Family camping out at Al Qudra Dubai
Image Credit: Prathima Lakshmi Pisipati/Gulf News reader
13 of 20
Nice weather at Love Lake in Al Qudra
Image Credit: Prathima Lakshmi Pisipati/Gulf News reader
14 of 20
UAE flag above the moon at Love Lake in Al Qudra Dubai
Image Credit: Sampath Shetty/Gulf News reader
15 of 20
The hanging emotions at Love Lake in Al Qudra Dubai
Image Credit: Vihaan Ghosh/Gulf News reader
16 of 20
On route to Love Lake
Image Credit: Vihaan Ghosh/Gulf News reader
17 of 20
Love, lake, respect in Love Lake Al Qudra Dubai
Image Credit: Vihaan Ghosh/Gulf News reader
18 of 20
Love Lake sunset
Image Credit: Vihaan Ghosh/Gulf News reader
19 of 20
Beautiful sunset at Love Lake
Image Credit: Vihaan Ghosh/Gulf News reader
20 of 20
Peaceful view at Love Lake
Image Credit: Shibu Davies/Gulf News reader