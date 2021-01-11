Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday announced the detection 2,404 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections in the country to 232,982.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 133,458 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The virus has also claimed three more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 711.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 2,252 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 208,366 of total recovered patients. This means the UAE’s active COVID-19 cases has dropped to 23,905.