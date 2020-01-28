The Pink Caravan will take place over 10 days across the seven emirates from February 26 to March 6 Image Credit:

Sharjah: The 10th annual Pink Caravan Ride (PCR) - a horseback procession donned in pink that will offer free breast cancer screening and examinations along its route - will take place across 10-days over seven emirates from February 26 to March 6, it was announced on Tuesday.

Shaikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Founder and Royal Patron of Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) and International Ambassador for the World Cancer Declaration of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), has urged all segments of society to take part in the campaign.

In a statement, Shaikha Jawaher, said, “Sharjah’s status as a beacon of culture encompasses its advances in promoting good health. Educational awareness is key in protecting oneself from or keeping certain illnesses at bay. Good health of the whole community is vital to the continuance of a nation’s journey of development, and this is the key message that PCR seeks to instill in every individual, family and institution.”

PCR champions several values and pillars, Shaikha Jawaher, added. “The campaign is built on knowledge and based on cooperation and unity; it marches forward with transformative stories of challenges turned around into inspiring successes; and it constantly provides a glimmer of hope, leading to greater awareness of one’s health. These objectives are aligned with the UAE Vision 2021 that aims to reduce cancer and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) to ensure a longer and healthier life for all residing in the country.”

Since its 2011 inception, the Pink Caravan Ride has travelled more than 1,800-km on horseback with the participation of 670 volunteer riders and 810 on-ground volunteers, offering free breast examinations and medical consultations to more than 64,000 men and women across the UAE.

The campaign’s efforts over the past nine years have led to the positive diagnosis of 75 breast cancer cases. During this period, PCR has also helped heighten the community’s awareness of breast cancer, educating them about ways to identify early signs and symptoms associated with breast cancer, while correcting misconceptions about the disease.