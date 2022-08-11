Infants have breathing problems due to upper airway infections, and these usually last for a short duration. However when symptoms such as snoring and mouth breathing at night persist, including difficulty in feeding during the day too, then it could be cause of concern that warrants a visit to a specialist ENT doctor. The commonest cause of these airway obstructions are enlarged adenoids and tonsils. The adenoids and tonsils are part of the lymphatic system and have an important role in immunity. Babies tend to put any object they grasp into their mouths, giving them a ‘4D’ experience. These objects in their surroundings, which they swallow or inhale help in developing their immunity. As the child becomes more mobile, they are exposed to a wider range of immunological stimulation. This is best exemplified as the child goes to school. As the lymphatic system is working overtime the size of the adenoids and tonsils also increase.