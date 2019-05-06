Hospital aims to reduce the number of residents who travel abroad for rehabilitation

Abu Dhabi: With the aim of providing medical rehabilitation and physical medicine, a new 160-bed hospital, the Specialised Rehabilitation Hospital, has opened in the capital.

The facility offers acute, post-acute and long-term rehabilitation, and is housed in a purpose-built structure on Airport Road, opposite the Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH). The hospital is part of the network of private health care provider Capital Health.

“One of our key aims [with this new hospital] is to reduce the number of Emiratis travelling overseas for medical treatment that they could receive at home — this has a significant social-economic impact on the emirate. The hospital will [therefore] include everything a rehab patient may need, including speech, physical and occupational therapy, five multidisciplinary gymnasiums, physical medication doctors and trainers,” said Dr Mishal Al Kasimi, chief executive officer at Capital Health.

A press statement from the hospital said that its launch aims to ease the burden facing over 700,000 patients. According to a study by the DoH, these patients require outpatient rehabilitation services.

Another 4,000 inpatients are in dire need of rehabilitation as well, and this number is expected to rise to 5,865 soon.

The new hospital features a dedicated paediatrics floor, hydrotherapy suites and Bayt Al Qudra endurance suites that are equipped with robotics, bionics and virtual reality treatment.

“Through SRH, Capital Health is playing an integral role in supporting Abu Dhabi DoH’s quest to provide UAE residents with access to the highest quality health care services in the capital. The facility is also set to play a pivotal role in boosting medical tourism to the emirate,” Al Kasimi said.